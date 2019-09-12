Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Mars
Baroque Huggies
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mars
Baroque Huggies has been added to your cart Cart
Need a few alternatives?
Spillo
18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
$39.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Torrid
Tortoise Print Hoop Earrings
$14.90
$10.43
from
Torrid
BUY
Mejuri
Oversized Thin Hoops
$250.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
More from Mars
Mars
Lindor Valentine Day Red Velvet White Chocolate Truffle
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
Mars
Bounty Milk Chocolate (case Of 24)
$19.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Mars
Pilot Sunglasses
$240.00
from
Mars
BUY
Mars
Pilot Sunglasses
$240.00
from
Mars
BUY
More from Earrings
BaubleBar
Vina Druzy Drop Earrings
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Dino Huggie Hoop Earring
$38.00
$28.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Spillo
18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
$39.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Celestial Drops
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted