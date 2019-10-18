Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Barkston Knee-high Boot
$184.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
The LAUREN Ralph Lauren® Barkston boot embraces modern polish with an equestrian-inspired silhouette, asymmetrical topline, and knee-high design.
Need a few alternatives?
Frye
Knee-high Boots
$248.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Dolce Vita
Kylar Knee High Boot
$196.57
from
Amazon
BUY
Charles and Keith
Thigh High Flat Sock Boots
$79.00
from
Charles and Keith
BUY
Vagabond
Dioon Boot In Red Snake
$112.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Stand Collar Anorak
$180.00
$76.50
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Buttoned Fit-and-flare Dress
$125.00
$53.13
from
Macy's
BUY
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Cropped Short Sleeve Utility Jacket
£143.00
from
Navabi
BUY
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Cocktail Halter One Piece Swimsuit
$120.00
from
Swim Outlet
BUY
More from Boots
Frye
Knee-high Boots
$248.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Dolce Vita
Kylar Knee High Boot
$196.57
from
Amazon
BUY
Charles and Keith
Thigh High Flat Sock Boots
$79.00
from
Charles and Keith
BUY
Vagabond
Dioon Boot In Red Snake
$112.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted