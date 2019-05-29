bareMinerals

Barepro Longwear Matte Lipstick

$20.00

A full-coverage, mineral-rich lipstick with a soft-matte finish that wears up to eight hours.Highlighted Ingredients: - Baobab Oil: Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C to help moisturize for softer-looking lips.- Sunflower Seed and Jojoba Waxes: Help to hydrate, nourish, and prevent moisture loss.- Raspberry and Blackcurrant Seed Oils: Provides antioxidant benefits to help defend against environmental stressors. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, oxybenzone, coal tar, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This clean, vegan lipstick delivers creamy high-impact color with just one swipe, in a range of shades from natural-looking neutrals to wearable brights. Powered by Mineral Lock™ Longwear Technology for color that's transfer-proof, waterproof, smudge-proof, budge-proof, kiss-proof, and cocktail-proof.