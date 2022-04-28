NYX Professional Makeup

Bare With Me Concealer Serum

Concealer Serum: Our first skincare serum in a concealer for under-eye, face and body, providing up to 24 hour hydration with a non-cakey, smooth, natural finish and a lightweight feel for skin that looks like skin in an instant Easy Application: Get undetectable, mess-free medium coverage in one pump for dark circles, acne, blemishes, redness, irritation and dry patches with this vegan formula featuring tremella mushroom, cica, and green tea Face From Foundation To Finish: Complete your makeup look with our full line of NYX Professional Makeup face products to aid in color correction and coverage from blush, bronzer, foundations and contouring concealer to palettes and powders Vegan formula provides coverage for redness, dry patches and acne Cruelty Free Cover and hydrate skin concerns with our 1st Skincare Serum in a Concealer. Get ultimate hydration for up to 24HRS while covering your skin concerns. Infused with skin-loving ingredients tremella mushroom, cica, and green tea. 100% vegan formula for face and body. Available in 8 hydrating shades. Get natural-looking medium coverage in one pump.