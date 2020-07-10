Bare Republic

Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Spf 50

$14.99

PLet's be real...babies shouldn't be out in the sun too much. But we love bringing our sweet ones outside, and they love it as well! So we created this extra sensitive broad spectrum UVA/UVB baby sunscreen that's free of active chemical sunscreens and synthetic fragrances. Our easy-to-apply mineral baby lotion blends gentle, non-nano Zinc Oxide, which screens physically not chemically with soothing ingredients such as Aloe, Baobab Oil, Shea Butter and Chamomile Extract. Made for babies but perfect for everyone under the sun! #GOBAREOUTSIDE/PpMade in United States/p PShake well. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, and at least every 2 hours./P