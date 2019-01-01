This red ALYX Bardot wool beret from LA’s achingly cool label (designed by Matthew Williams), is crafted in Italy from wool with a clever buckle detail. ‘When in doubt, wear red,’ another American designer, Bill Blass, once said. And he was right: this beret is an instant antidote against gloomy grey skies and threatening storm clouds. We’ll be accessorizing with our biggest, baddest hoops – this ALYX Bardot beret is not the stodgy beret of centuries past: it’s fresh, modern, and the hippest hat of the moment.