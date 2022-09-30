United States
Urban Outfitters
Banks Serpentina T-shirt Dress
$45.00$19.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 79079695; Color Code: 001 Graphic tee dress with BANKS’ Serpentina album at the front. Oversized and relaxed fit so you can wear it as a tee or a t-shirt dress. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is wearing size Small/Medium - Measurements taken from size Small/Medium - Chest: 42” - Length: 31”