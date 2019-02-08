Search
Products fromShopBirthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Topshop

Bananas About You Socks

$6.00
At Topshop
Bananas about you, fun socks. 67% Cotton, 27% Polyamide, 5% Elastodiene, 1% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Under-$10 V-Day Gifts They'll Love
by Us