Cream & Coco

Bamboo Yuzu Deodorant Milk Mist

$11.50

Buy Now Review It

At Cream & Coco

Freshen underarms naturally with our healing blend of anti-microbial & anti-fungal organic Coconut Oil, raw Cocoa Butter, and odor fighting botanicals. Feeling fresh doesn’t have to mean harsh toxic chemicals that disrupt your pH. Formulated without baking soda for sensitive skin, this powerful blend utilizes Activated Bamboo Charcoal, Magnesium, Clays and Essential Oils to make an environment odor causing bacteria hates. A fruit AHA Complex & natural skin lightening Extracts help inhibit melanin production, tone & even dark underarms.