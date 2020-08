Dirt Don't Hurt

Bamboo Toothbrush: Natural Bristle

$5.00

At BLK + GRN

We all know oral hygiene is important, but what about your toothbrush? Bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable and eco-friendly. When you brush you are protecting your teeth and the planet. Pair it with the Charcoal Tooth Powder and Tooth + Gum Oil. BPA free nylon bristles Bamboo handle Soft-medium firmness