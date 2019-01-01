This fits your -. ? Not a Spray. Not a Gel. Not an Ionizer. Contains No Fragrance, No Chemicals, No Plastic. PURGGO is made with 100% Bamboo Charcoal that naturally absorbs odor. ? Works 24/7 Passively &- Eliminates / Absorbs Odor. Bamboo Charcoal is porous and acts like a big sponge. As air passes through, odor particles are trapped on the surfaces inside. Never Be Embarrassed By The Odor In Your Life Again. ? Lasts More Than 365+ Days. PURGGO is the world's Longest Lasting Air Freshener &- Odor Eliminator. ? Fragrance- &- Allergen-Free. All-Natural &- Non-Toxic. PURGGO is Healthy &- Safe for you, your kids, and your pets. It's also great for people with allergies, asthma, stuffy nose, and other breathing sensitivities. Avoid Nasty And Harmful Artificial Scent. ? [GREAT GIFT] Natural, Sustainable, Great Design. PURGGO uses Bamboo and Hemp, which are two of the Most Renewable natural resources in the world. Neither requires any artificial fertilizer to grow.