What it is: A hydrating lip balm packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin—in original or other fun flavors Why it's special: Choose from Original (which doubles as a skin salve) or other flavored formulas (Mint and Coconut go on clear, while the others give a sheer tint) Formulated with nature’s heavy-duty moisturizers: Castor Oil, Beeswax, and Lanolin