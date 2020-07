Ganni

Balloon-sleeve Striped Cotton-poplin Mini Dress

$265.00 $106.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Red and white striped cotton poplin evokes a distinctly retro-sartorial moon in Ganni's mini dress. The classic shirting-inspired silhouette has a point collar and gathered seams for a fitted waist, then is finished with statement balloon sleeves that end with clean-cut cuffs. Complete the playful mood with chunky sandals.