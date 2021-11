Nocturne

Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress

$230.00 $114.99

At Nocturne

Long dress with ruffled trim collar. Interior lining and elastic waistband. Tencel Polyamide NATURAL RHAPSODY Listen to the sound of the wild. Nature is calling you. Pastel hues of nature come alive in NOCTURNE’s Natural Rhapsody Collection, a stylish answer to the calling of the wild side within. Animal prints highlight a return to nature as well as toned down shades of peach and green juxtaposed beautifully with black and white. With pieces you can mix and match at will, the collection is designed as a lesson in effortless sophistication. Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low with Steam; Sensitive Dry Clean Do Not Bleach; Wash The Second Dress Separately