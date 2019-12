Argento Vivo

Ball Pendant Necklace

$68.00 $24.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Create the perfect layered look with a gold plated, sterling silver ball pendant necklace. Gold plated sterling silver, ball pendant necklace. Spring ring clasp. Approx. 16" chain length with 2" extension. Approx. 0.25" pendant length. Imported