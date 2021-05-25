Dyson

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum has the strongest suction of any vacuum. With extra tools for a total cleaning solution. The Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum builds on the strength of the original Dyson Animal 2 having stronger suction at the cleaner head than any other, but with even more tools for a total cleaning solution. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there's no need to get your hands dirty just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum comes with six extra tools and a tool bag for removing fine dirt and dust from hard to reach places. Dyson's free 5 year warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back. Suction tested to ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded, against upright market.