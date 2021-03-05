United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Kavala Collective
Balian Crop – Sherbet
$68.00
At Bando
Working out is (most likely) ten times easier when you’re wearing tie dye. This sports bra from Kavala has an open cross back and thick under-bust band. The details- Removable pads Made of our famous buttery-soft, high-tech material Highly sweat-absorbing, anti-bacterial, highly breathable, shape retentive Highly supportive with thick under-bust band and cross-strap shape Free Returns +