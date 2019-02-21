Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Anemone Swim

Balconette Underwire Bikini Top

$145.00
At Anemone Swim
Sensitivecosystem certified, all materials are UV protected UPF 50+, fully lined Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye closure Underwire Composition: 72% polyamide, 28% elastane Machine washable Made in Los Angeles
Featured in 1 story
18 Black Bikinis You Need To Buy Up This Summer
by Eliza Huber