Tetra

Balance Pipe Green

$65.00

At Tetra

The first pipe released under the Tetra brand is also the first glass pipe to which design considerations have been meticulously applied. Devised by New York product designer Jamie Wolfond, the pipe's bowl is artfully pierced by a slender stem encompassing both its mouthpiece and its carb. It stands steadily on a flat surface, its proportions and scale have been calibrated for pleasure and ease of use, and its lab-quality borosilicate glass does not conduct heat, making for a cooler, smoother smoke. Click here to shop all colors.