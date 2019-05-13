Upper made of embroidered daisy print or stitched cotton denim. Slip-on construction with side elastic goring. Soft, breathable canvas lining. Perforated custom contoured footbed provides cooling and comfort. Extra-high platform rubber foxing. Signature herringbone rubber outsole provides grip and slip-resistance. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz.