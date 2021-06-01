Diptyque

Baies Three-wick Candle 600g

Editor's Notes Diptyque's Baies scented candle brings about the rich and fruity scent of summer berries – a magnificently versatile scent, adored by many. By far the most famous of all creations from the lauded French fragrance house, Baies is the ultimate symbol of Diptyque's heritage. Developed by master Parisian perfumers, this iconic aroma is equally fresh and sweet, evoking the delight of a fresh bouquet of roses, freshly plucked from a wild garden. Cuttings from surrounding blackcurrant bushes intermingle with the blooms, introducing green and tangy accents from its leaves and berries. Perfect for a fireplace or outdoor setting – burn this comforting three-wick candle for a few hours of indulgence on a special occasion, or every single evening, if you wish. Read more Features 600g Three-wick candle Notes of Blackcurrant Leaves, Blackcurrant Buds, Bulgarian Roses, Ambergris Embossed black porcelain vessel Unique, high quality blend of vegetable and paraffin waxes Measures 12.1cm x 11cm Made in France HOW TO USE Trim the wicks each time before lighting for a longer, cleaner burn. On the first time of lighting, allow the candle to burn for several hours until the wax has pooled right to the edge. This will allow for an even burn in future. Read more About Diptyque From its bric-a-brac-filled headquarters at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain, Diptyque concocts wonderfully distinctive fragrances that have sprayed, smoked and diffused their way into the hearts of homeowners and interior designers around the world. Founded by three friends with a shared creative passion, the brand - a sometime collaborator of Liberty London - takes inspiration from poetry, from the past and from the cultural riches of its native Paris to create its products.