Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Baggy Plaid Pants
$45.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted pants. Side pockets and back false welt pockets. Asymmetrical front zipper, interior button, and metal hook closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Lou Lou Studio
Wool Blend Pants
$225.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mango
Leather Effect Straight Trouser
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Splendid
Lakeside Jogger
$158.00
$94.80
from
Splendid
BUY
FP Movement
June Bug Jogger
$108.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Bucket Hat
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Leather Shirt Dress
£169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Baggy Plaid Pants
$45.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Long Knit Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Lou Lou Studio
Wool Blend Pants
$225.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mango
Leather Effect Straight Trouser
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Ugg
Gabi Wide Leg Lounge Pants
£72.18
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Free People
Cosmic Way's Wide Leg Pants
£79.95
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted