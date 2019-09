Baggu

Baggu Duck Bag Cornflower Stripe

C$41.99

Two handles and 40 in. adjustable strap to carry in hand or over shoulder 15.75 in. H x 11 in. W x 4.75 in. D Interior pocket measures 8.5 in. H x 9 in. W Matte silver hardware Durable taped seams 100% cotton canvas (65% recycled)