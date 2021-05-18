Universal Standard

Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Relaxed and easy, the Bae Boyfriend Crops feel like you stole the comfiest, coziest pair of denim and made them your own. Fitted through the waist and hip, these jeans have a straight fit from thigh to leg opening, and are made from our signature denim fabric with tons of hidden stretch. Fit: Fitted waist, loose pant, Model: 5'10" wearing 4 / Model: 5'8" wearing 22