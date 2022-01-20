Fusalp

Fusalp

Badia Ii Ski Salopettes

£530.00

At Net-A-Porter

Fusalp's beginnings date back to 1952 when two tailors from Annecy joined forces to create skiwear that's since been worn by notable athletes, including Jean-Claude Killy and the Goitschel sisters. With a dungaree-like silhouette inspired by '70s styles, these 'Badia II' salopettes are made from panels of stretch- shell. Avid skiiers with be impressed with the technical details, like the water-repellent finish, adjustable braces and zipped openings at the hem for easy layering over boots.