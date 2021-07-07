Napier

Backroadz Truck Tent

$199.99 $179.99

2 large mesh windows offer optimal ventilation Large interior area with over ample headroom. Center height -58 to 62 inches Full rainfly provides ultimate weather protection, along with additional storm flaps covering the windows and doors A color-coded pole and sleeve assembly makes the 10 minute set-up a breeze Added security of being inside the bed of your truck if an un critter strolls by With every Backroads Tent purchased, a tree will be planted through Napier’s partnership with Trees for the Future Gear loft, gear pocket, and lantern holder to keep personal items organized.Pole Material:Fiberglass Full tent ﬂoor keeps you clean from your truck and dry from the elements