Room Essentials

Backpack Laundry Bag

$9.99 $8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Take the hassle out of laundry day with the Backpack Laundry Bag from Room Essentials™. Made from a sturdy fabric, this laundry backpack is designed with adjustable straps at the back that make it easy to carry around your home or to the laundromat. Plus, the drawstring closure helps you keep your clothes secure. Featuring an allover pebble dot print against a coral background, this portable laundry bag easily brings a pop of color to your space, and it comes with an outside mesh pocket that provides a convenient space for detergents, fabric softeners and other laundry-day essentials.