Studio Nicco

Backpack Backgammon & Checkers: Blue Bird

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

2 games in 1: Backgammon &- Checkers Toss in your beach towel and sun screen and head down to the shore. Enjoy a round on the beach, boat or picnics on the lawn. With our version, the game-board is the package, just unroll the bag, take the pieces out smooth it over &- play. Makes for an easy clean-up &- storage.