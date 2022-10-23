United States
BaBylissPRO
Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
$59.99$53.99
Description The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron uses Nano titanium technology to produce gentle, even far-infrared heat, heating the hair shaft from within for styling without damage. Benefits The Nano titanium barrel offers even heat distribution without hot spots. Negative ions leave locks smooth & shiny. Suggested Use Use this spring barrel curling iron for tight curls or loose waves. Far-infrared heat leaves hair shiny & smooth.