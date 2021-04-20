16J Organics

Baby Pure -100% Organic Body Butter Cream Moisturizer

$45.00

Baby Pure 4oz - 16J Organics' Baby Pure handcrafted with four pure safe gentle organic nutritionally dense plant food-grade ingredients ( Shea Butter, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, and Avocado Oil) is formulated to moisturize, nourish and protect your babies' sensitive, delicate skin from head to toe. Rich creamy Baby Pure rehydrates, and creates a strong moisture barrier with natures' super lipids without toxic chemicals and fragrances. A baby's skin is 30% thinner than an adult's increasing the absorption of water and other substances into the body. How to Use: Perfect for head to toe application. Start with a dab and continue to apply as needed. 100% Natural Ingredients-100% Food Grade: Shea Butter*, Olive Oil*, Coconut Oil*, Avocado Oil* * 100% Certified Organic Abundant with Inherent Nutritional Value & Goodness: Antioxidants, Amino & Fatty Acids, Omega 3,6, & 9, Vitamins - A, C, E, F & K, Minerals - iron, zinc, sodium, calcium, magnesium, and potassium Made in small batches and packaged in nontoxic reusable cobalt blue 4oz glass jar 16J Organics does not test on animals REAL FOOD FOR THE SKIN Our Skin Is A Gateway - Harmful Chemicals Can and Do Enter Our Bloodstream Through Topical Application–Know Your Cosmetics. Please Read The List Of Our Certified Organic Food Grade Ingredients Below.