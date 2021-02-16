Beekeeper's Naturals

B.powered Superfood Honey

$15.95

Buy Now Review It

PURE HIVE POWER: B.Powered combines all the sustainably sourced ingredients of the hive to fuel your mind and body. With propolis, royal jelly, and bee pollen, this therapeutic blend delivers lasting energy, supports immune health, and promotes overall balance. ALL DAY ENERGY: Wake up easily any time of day—without relying on caffeine or refined sugars. B.Powered also promotes overall balance and healthy natural energy levels over time. B.Powered is gluten-free, Paleo-friendly, and natural. IMMUNE SUPPORT: Bee propolis is the hive defender. With powerful protective properties and 300+ beneficial compounds, it naturally supports a healthy immune system. MENTAL CLARITY: Royal jelly provides valuable fatty acids that promote brain health and fight brain fog. Take a spoonful of B.Powered when you’ve hit a wall to get out of your slump. SUSTAINABLY SOURCED: We practice sustainable beekeeping and make the happiness of our bees a priority. Our bee products are sourced from remote apiaries and are among the purest on earth. BEEKEEPER'S NATURALS B. Powered - Fuel Your Body & Mind, Helps with Immune Support, Mental Clarity, Enhanced Energy & Athletic performance - Propolis, Royal Jelly, Bee Pollen, Honey (4. 3 oz)