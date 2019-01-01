Aztec Secret

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, 16 Oz

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Indian healing clay clays have been used for centuries to beautify and refresh when used as a facial mask. Throughout history the use of clay, specifically green clay or bentonite, is well documented. Aztec secret Indian healing clay is bentonite clay from Death Valley, California, where it is sun- dried for up to six months in temperatures that sometimes reach 134 degrees. There are many uses for clays including facials, acne, body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, as well as chilled clay for knee packs and insect bites. Enjoy the benefits of clay in your own home.