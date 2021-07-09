Azeeza

At 11honore

Part of Azeeza’s Core Collection, this ethereal white Plath Dress is made of 100% Silk and is the perfect example of the designer’s luxurious, effortless approach to femininity. Similar to the best-selling Lucas Gown, this dress is slightly shorter but still has a voluminous, cascading silhouette with a ruffled hem. Perfect for any warm weather events, it would also be a fun choice for an off-beat bridal look. 100% Silk Lined Dry Clean