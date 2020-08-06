Altuzarra

Ayumi Shirred Shibori-dyed Silk Midi Dress

£1780.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Designer Joseph Altuzarra takes a different route to the season's artisanal-dyeing trend by using Japan's traditional shibori technique to create the vibrant pink, orange and white pattern of this Ayumi dress. It's made in Italy from pure silk, which is gathered at the bodice and sleeves with elasticated threads, dyed before use. Show glimpses of the coordinating lining through the high front slit.