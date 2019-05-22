Laurel Foundry

Ayer Dark Blue Area Rug (3' X 5')

$117.00 $63.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether your favorite aesthetic is cozy and traditional or global and eclectic, this 10% polypropylene rug is sure to spark conversation in your well-appointed abode. This rug's Persian-inspired motif adds a pop of classic appeal to your decor, while this piece's rich dark blue hue is perfect set against a natural hardwood floor for a contrasting look. Add this piece to your entryway ensemble to define high-traffic areas, then lean into the rug's versatility by rounding out the room with a curved leg console table and woven pouf ottoman for a boho look.