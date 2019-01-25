Size: Standard Postcard
Ditch the envelope, not the festivity. Spread holiday cheer this season with postcards that help streamline the process.
Dimensions: 4.25" x 5.6"; qualified USPS postcard size
High quality, full-color, full-bleed printing on both sides
Available in a semi-gloss or matte finish
100% satisfaction guarantee
Paper Type: Matte
A classic, all around paper with a natural feel and an uncoated matte finish; our Standard Matte stands the test of time. Elegant and understated, colors print softer and more subtle.
17.5 pt thickness / 120 lb weight / 324 GSM
Light white, uncoated matte finish with an eggshell texture
Paper is easy to write on and won't smudge
Made and printed in the USA