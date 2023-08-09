Beauty Pie

Awesome Bronze™ Gradual Self-tanning Drops

£40.00

Beauty Pie

Want instant ‘been on a holiday’ face? These genius sun-kissing drops contain natural DHA with Hyaluronic Acid, prebiotic Banana Flower Extract, resurfacing Red Seaweed (to prevent any streaks), plus super nutrient Spirulina AP, Amino Acids and Oligopeptides. Just massage a few drops onto a well cleansed and exfoliated face (we like to do it after dinner) and watch a gorgeous glow-y tan develop. Apply before loading on your serum and/or night cream.