Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Pins
Design Ideas
Award Ribbon Magnet
$7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wildfang
Featured in 1 story
Cool Gifts You Can Buy For Under $50
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Casery
Dark Blue Agate Iphone X/xs Case
$32.00
from
Casery
BUY
PopSockets
Twist Spiral Galaxy
$10.00
from
PopSockets
BUY
PopSockets
Vintage Perfume
$10.00
from
PopSockets
BUY
PopSockets
Bubblegum Giraffe
$10.00
from
PopSockets
BUY
More from Design Ideas
Design Ideas
Threesixfive Calendar (mint)
$28.50
from
Design Ideas
BUY
Design Ideas
Assorted Natural Maiz Basket (set Of 3)
$90.00
from
Aha Life
BUY
Design Ideas
Pink Squish Round Container
$10.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Design Ideas
'coffee Mixology' Magnets (set Of 18)
$10.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Pins
FabFitFun
Fabfitfun Gift Card
$60.00
from
FabFitFun
BUY
These Are Things
Pretzel Pin
$10.00
from
These Are Things
BUY
DarkMatterProps
Hand Of The King Brooch From Game Of Thrones
$20.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Cajoy
Pre-tied Ribbon Pin & Clip
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted