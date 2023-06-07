Avocado

Avocado Green Pillow

Our lovable natural pillow has adjustable fill, made from GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic kapok. The fill is stuffed within an inner organic jersey cotton liner. The liner lives inside a machine-washable, zippered GOTS-certified organic quilted cotton cover. Our Green Pillow delivers a natural, fresh, medium-plush feel. GREENGUARD Gold certified, vegan, and handmade in Los Angeles with the best domestic and imported materials. Received the coveted MADE SAFE® non-toxic seal. The pillow includes one extra fill bag for simple, customized comfort.