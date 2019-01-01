Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
IRO
Avina Boots
$693.00
$485.10
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Lambskin Textured metallic lining Cap toe and heel stitching Mid-calf boots Leather sole Made in Spain This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #IROOO41241
Need a few alternatives?
Aldo
Vitaly Boots
$200.00
from
Aldo
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Felix Stacked Heel Bootie
$450.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
M.Gemi
The Vicino
$478.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
Acne Studios
Comet Jodhpur Boot
$630.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
More from IRO
IRO
Debyh Acid Washed Jeans
$340.00
$109.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
IRO
Reverent Jeans
C$435.00
from
Iro
BUY
IRO
Reverent Jeans
$385.00
from
Iro
BUY
IRO
Ivanoe Crepe Dress
$430.00
$131.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
More from Boots
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted