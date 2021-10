11honore

Avery Wideleg Pant

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11honore

The Avery is a stretch challis wide leg trouser with a fitted elasticized waist that has a zip fly with button closure and waistband extension, darts for shaping, and high-waisted cut. Wear with a tonal sweater like the Mila Turtleneck for a head-to-toe monochrome look. 97% Rayon, 3% Spandex Machine Wash Cold on Delicate Cycle Inside Out, Lay Flat to Dry