Aveda

Aveda Large Wood Paddle Brush

£24.00 £19.20

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Reduce stress to your hair and scalp with the Aveda Large Wood Paddle Brush. Created specifically for scalp treatments and detangling, this professional brush features extended bristles that stimulate and massage the scalp whilst you brush. The Aveda Large Wood Paddle Brush is ideal for longer hair, helping detangle knots and stimulating your scalp. Its cushioned design reduces stress to your hair and scalp during blow-drying and styling and helps avoid unwanted breakage of your precious hair.