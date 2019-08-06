Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Ugg
Avalon Blanket
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Create a cozy and comfortable aesthetic in your bedroom with the UGG Avalon Blanket. The sophisticated blanket is decked out in a plush face and signature Sherpa reverse to create an elegant appearance and added softness.
Featured in 1 story
Bed Bath & Beyond's Best Sellers Are All Essential
by
Elizabeth Buxton
DETAILS
Ticla
Rambler 15/25 Siesta
$120.00
from
Ticla
BUY
DETAILS
DreamCloud
Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, Queen
$1399.00
$1199.00
from
DreamCloud Sleep
BUY
DETAILS
Allswell
Boho Linen Striped Duvet Cover
$350.00
$245.00
from
Allswell
BUY
DETAILS
PBTeen
Hogwarts Striped Quilt
$179.00
from
PBTeen
BUY
DETAILS
Ugg
Ribbed Bath Towel Collection
$19.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Ugg
Scuffette Ii Slipper
$84.99
$54.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Ugg
Women's Bren Perforated Suede Slip-on Sneakers
£72.00
from
ModeSens
BUY
DETAILS
Ugg
Bren Slip-on Sneaker
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
