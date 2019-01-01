Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Ava Extra-small Scalloped Leather Crossbody
$228.00
$171.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Michael Kors
Featured in 1 story
Gift To Shop For Mother's Day On Any Budget
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS
Zip Around Mini Cross Body Bag
$22.01
from
ASOS
BUY
Milly
Riley Convertible Crossbody
$275.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Mackage
Loryn Small White Crossbody Bag
$277.00
from
Mackage
BUY
Cole Haan
Vestry Mini Crossbody
$138.00
from
Cole Haan
BUY
More from MICHAEL Michael Kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Lottie Chelsea Boots
$175.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Mercer Medium Convertible Tote Bag
$298.00
$156.45
from
Shopbop
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pleated Printed Crepe Midi Dress
$165.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Margaret Strappy Peep Toe Ankle Boots
$140.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted