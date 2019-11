Top Shop

Austin Star Print Angel Sleeve Blouse

$48.00 $28.80

This blouse is the classic Austin reimagined and reinterpreted. Featuring our stunning starlight design and beautiful angel sleeve detailing, this piece adds bold print into your spring summer wardrobe. Part of our Topshop Loves collection, we love the modern monochrome impact. 100% Polyester. Machine wash.