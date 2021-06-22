Linon

Austin Kitchen Cart

$369.99 $104.99

Rustic industrial style and design Three shelves for ample storage Wine Bottle and Glass storage Easy roll casters for mobility Black metal Finish 2 of the 4 casters are able to be locked Item Dimensions: Top Shelf: 24.75"W x 18.5"D x 2.5"H - Middle Shelf: 10" H x 24.75" W - Bottom Shelf: 16.5"H x 24.75"W - Floor to the bottom: 3"H Rustic and industrial in style and design, the Austin kitchen cart is perfect for adding storage to small dining rooms and kitchens. Crafted from metal, the base of the table features a Black finish, while the wood planked top and shelves have a rich brown finish. Storage for wine bottles and glasses adds versatility to the piece. Easy roll casters provide for easy mobility.