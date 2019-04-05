Search
Work pant from Stüssy. Off white washed denim. High rise. Zip fly with tonal top button closure. Front slash pockets; back patch pockets. Tonal embroidered logo at left knee. Straight leg with horizontal flat-felled seams.
