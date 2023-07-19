United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Hunkemöller
Aurelia Non-padded Underwired Bra Purple
$46.50
At Hunkemöller
Our model is 174 cm tall and is wearing a size 36D. This is the bra for you if you want an exciting look! It is not padded but has an underwire for great support. Combine with matching items for a complete set! Part of the Private Collection. Non-padded Adjustable shoulder straps Wired support Lace Private collection 88% Polyamide / 12% Elastane Article: 202124