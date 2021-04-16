Forever That Girl

Audrina Eyelet Mini Dress

$178.00 $142.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130344600048; Color Code: 010 This season, we're loving dresses with sweetly feminine touches - like the eyelet lace seen here. Bringing a hint of daintiness and texture to your wardrobe, this mini dress is bound to be a classic. Cotton Eyelet detail Square neck Mini silhouette Back button Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 35.5" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 33.75" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 38" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'9"