Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
rag & bone

Atlas Shoulder Bag

$595.00
At rag & bone
An update to our best-selling modular bag, designed to fully unsnap and lie flat for easy packing. Hidden magnet under flap, silver hardware Height: 7" Length :8.25" Depth: 2.5" Removable braided strap: 6.5" Removable adjustable flat leather strap: 12.25" 100% Italian cow suede, 100% Italian cow leather lining Professionally leather clean Imported Removable interior pouch Dust bag included
Featured in 1 story
Suede Bags To Warm You Up On A Cold Day
by Rebekkah Easley