Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
rag & bone
Atlas Shoulder Bag
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At rag & bone
An update to our best-selling modular bag, designed to fully unsnap and lie flat for easy packing. Hidden magnet under flap, silver hardware Height: 7" Length :8.25" Depth: 2.5" Removable braided strap: 6.5" Removable adjustable flat leather strap: 12.25" 100% Italian cow suede, 100% Italian cow leather lining Professionally leather clean Imported Removable interior pouch Dust bag included
Featured in 1 story
Suede Bags To Warm You Up On A Cold Day
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Liquorish
Rectangular Crossbody Bag
$64.78
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Proenza Schouler
Ps1 Medium Leather
$1695.00
from
Proenza Schouler
BUY
DETAILS
LeSportsac
Essential Crossbody
$80.00
from
LeSportsac
BUY
DETAILS
Tila March
Manon Mini Bag Poney
$627.21
from
Tila March
BUY
More from rag & bone
DETAILS
rag & bone
Dre Low-rise Slim Boyfriend
$225.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Ruth Super High-rise Ankle Wide Leg
$375.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Military Drawstring Bucket Hat
£109.16
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Military Drawstring Bucket Hat
$125.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted